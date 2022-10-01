Chicago Capital LLC Sells 473 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,368,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,492,000 after acquiring an additional 154,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

