Chicago Capital LLC Sells 71,829 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71,829 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,641,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,215,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

