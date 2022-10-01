China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Trading Up 890%

Shares of China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Rating) were up 890% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

China Health Industries Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.21.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

Further Reading

