China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

CSUAY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,137. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

