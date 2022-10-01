Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %
CB stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.88. 1,915,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,395. Chubb has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
