Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

CB stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.88. 1,915,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,395. Chubb has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

