Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.10% of Chubb worth $80,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Chubb by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,338,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Chubb by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.88. 1,915,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.32. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

