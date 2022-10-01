Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.93

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.93 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 3264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

