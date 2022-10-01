Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $227,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on C. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

