CluCoin (CLU) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.08 Million

CluCoin (CLU) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, CluCoin has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One CluCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CluCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $11,108.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CluCoin Profile

CluCoin’s launch date was May 19th, 2021. CluCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for CluCoin is clucoin.com. The Reddit community for CluCoin is https://reddit.com/r/clucoin. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CluCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CluShare is a decentralized Binance platform that allows users to earn passive income while they hold. CluShare will launch its built-in exchange that facilitates the transaction at any time. Clushare is known as a staking-as-a service platform.”

