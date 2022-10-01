Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCOI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.