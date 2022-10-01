Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. 131,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $1.0714 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

