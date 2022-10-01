Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 205,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

