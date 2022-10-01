Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases 107,716 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.64% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. 325,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

