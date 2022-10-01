CoinEx Token (CET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $263.95 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $263.95 million and approximately $412,578.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com/token. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

