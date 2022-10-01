Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.50.

COLM stock opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,372,000 after purchasing an additional 276,930 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 998,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,492,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,535,000 after buying an additional 204,588 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

