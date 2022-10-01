Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

