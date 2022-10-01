Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

CHCT opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $78,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.