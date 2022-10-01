Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

NYSE:CBD opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 330,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 526,393 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 613,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

