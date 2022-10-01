Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance
NYSE:CBD opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
