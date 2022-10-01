Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.90.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
