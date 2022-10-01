Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $670.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.04 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

