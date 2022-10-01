Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,155. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $150.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.