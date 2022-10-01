Comparing Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) & Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 23.61% 32.06% 19.87% Everbridge -23.44% -10.40% -2.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Everbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 14.98 $695.96 million $2.79 58.58 Everbridge $368.43 million 3.33 -$94.80 million ($2.41) -12.81

Volatility and Risk

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cadence Design Systems and Everbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 0 5 8 0 2.62 Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08

Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus price target of $192.54, indicating a potential upside of 17.81%. Everbridge has a consensus price target of $55.08, indicating a potential upside of 78.38%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Everbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Everbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Everbridge on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus logic synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for silicon manufacturing. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves 5G communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial and healthcare, mobile, consumer, and hyperscale computing markets. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.