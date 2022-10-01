COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Up 20.4% in September

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

COMSovereign Trading Down 19.9 %

Shares of COMS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,010,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMSovereign

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter worth $33,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter worth $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 1st quarter worth $2,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Further Reading

