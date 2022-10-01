Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.09.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 539,596 shares of company stock worth $67,582,829. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355,127 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 99,159 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $13,360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 53,875 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.