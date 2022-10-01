Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.09.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,596 shares of company stock worth $67,582,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

