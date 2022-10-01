Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of Conifer stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. 2,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277. Conifer has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Conifer news, President Brian J. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 510,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Brian J. Roney purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 510,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,350,000 shares of company stock worth $4,700,000. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Conifer

(Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.