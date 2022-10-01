ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

COP opened at $102.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.