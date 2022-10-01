ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $102.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

