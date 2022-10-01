ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 40,242 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 7.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.4% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 132.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 115,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 65,571 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

