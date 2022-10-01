Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,325 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $123.48. 5,167,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,285. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.