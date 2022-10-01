ContentBox Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $626,937.00 and $79,412.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00088060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00066278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00018647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007869 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

