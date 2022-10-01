Contrasting Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) & NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -5.45% 18.24% 13.23% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rambus and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 3 0 2.75 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rambus currently has a consensus price target of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.67%. Given Rambus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than NeoMagic.

86.3% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rambus and NeoMagic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $328.30 million 8.56 $18.33 million ($0.21) -121.04 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rambus has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Summary

Rambus beats NeoMagic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NeoMagic

(Get Rating)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

