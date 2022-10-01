Copiosa Coin (COP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $62,248.00

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Copiosa Coin has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $62,248.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Copiosa Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003364 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010851 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Copiosa Coin
