Covalent (CQT) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $69.56 million and approximately $418,187.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Covalent

Covalent launched on May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Covalent’s official website is www.covalenthq.com. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covalent

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

