Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Covestro Stock Performance

ETR:1COV opened at €29.54 ($30.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.29. Covestro has a 1 year low of €28.51 ($29.09) and a 1 year high of €60.24 ($61.47). The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

