Cowen Lowers GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $62.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.13.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

