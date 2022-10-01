CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 115 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

MCD stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

