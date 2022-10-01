CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after buying an additional 272,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 503,485 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

