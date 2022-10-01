CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,746 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

