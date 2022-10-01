CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $641,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.

