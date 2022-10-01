CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $148.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.71.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

