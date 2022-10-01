CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 146,982 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 753,686 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 52,427 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.83. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.49%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

