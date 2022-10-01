CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.17 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

