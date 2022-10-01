CRA Financial Services LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MA opened at $284.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day moving average is $338.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

