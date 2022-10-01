CRA Financial Services LLC Has $649,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.71.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.