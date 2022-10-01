CRA Financial Services LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $170.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

