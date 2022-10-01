CRA Financial Services LLC Has $723,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

