CRA Financial Services LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $121.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average of $154.02. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

