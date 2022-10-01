CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.
Shares of KO stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
