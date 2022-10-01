CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 363 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $135.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

