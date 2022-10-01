Creditcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.64 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $201.64 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001532 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016360 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 689,900,170 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.